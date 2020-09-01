Coronavirus claims six more lives, infects 146 people in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh reported 146 new coronavirus cases and six associated deaths over the last 24 hours, pushing the number of infections in the province to 129,615 and fatalities to 2,409.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in his daily statement on coronavirus situation, said as many as 5,668 samples were tested during this period, out of which 1746 turned out to be positive. 310 more patients recuperated from the disease, he added.

Overall 105,994 coronavirus tests have been conducted on Sindh thus far, added Murad Ali Shah.

He said 123,384 Covid-19 patients have recovered across the province thus far while 3,822 are under treatment and 311 are admitted in various hospitals.

“The condition of 157 patients are critical and 15 have been put on a ventilator,” he added.

It is noteworthy that the coronavirus claimed four more lives across the country in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people succumbing to the highly contagious disease to 6,298.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 300 people tested positive for the contagion during this period, bringing the national tally of cases to 296,149.

As many as 20,882 samples were tested, out of which 264 turned to be positive. The number of active coronavirus cases has gone down to 8,881 as 280,970 patients have recuperated.

