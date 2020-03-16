Clerics support Punjab govt’s initiatives to tackle coronavirus

KARACHI: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday met with a group of clerics hailing from different schools of thoughts, where the latter announced their complete support for the government initiatives aimed at tackling coronavirus spread in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during the meeting, the chief minister said that he was the first to write a letter to the federal government on January 03 regarding measures required to tackle coronavirus.

“We have currently banned all sort of gatherings under Section 144, however, there is no need to shut down mosques in the province,” he said.

The chief minister announced that a control room is being established at the health department to analyze the developing situation.

“We have already issued funds worth Rs 240 million to the health department for purchasing necessary items to deal with the virus.

“Around 10,000 more testing kits are being ordered for improving diagnostics’ process,” he said adding that the provincial cabinet has also given approval for the health emergency in the province.

We are also in a process to develop a space where 100,000 people could be treated for the virus in a week, he said.

Yesterday, a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary decided enforcement of section 144 across the province amid apprehensions about novel coronavirus.

Read More: PM Imran Khan orders PTI to run country-wide coronavirus awareness…

The session also decided to cancel training at all police training centres across the province. The meeting declared the police training centre at Kalashah Kaku as quarantine centre for suspected patients of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a mysterious pneumonia-like disease.

The meeting also decided that the wedding functions in the province will only be permitted within the premises of a house.

The meeting also warned of legal action over calling teachers to academic institutions in the province. The provincial government has imposed ban overall educational, religious and political gatherings under section 144.

Comments

comments