CM Sindh hints at possible lockdown extension after April 14

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday hinted at extension of lockdown in the Sindh province by a week and said that they want to extend it from April 14, ARY NEWS reported.

During his interaction with the media men today, the chief minister said that they want a uniform policy to be implemented to tackle coronavirus in all provinces.

“Any decision on extension in lockdown period will be taken after approval from the provincial cabinet,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being devised to allow any activity in the province. “SOPs for making industries and factories operational is also under consideration,” he said adding that they would be allowed to operate with minimum employees at a time aimed at ensuring social distancing.

He said that the lockdown could not be eased abruptly and the restrictions will be lifted gradually.

“Shopping centres will not be reopened currently,” he said adding that they had faced pressure from business community and support from small traders on the lockdown issue.

The chief minister said any move to allow construction activity in the province could spread coronavirus. “If a lockdown remains enforced from the federal government for the next week then it could help in overcoming the pandemic,” he said.

He further expressed his concern over the spread of the virus from the places of ration distribution and said that thousands of people gather at such places to collect their food share.

“The federal government has only asked us to manage these places,” he said adding that they have reservations with the Centre over several issues.

