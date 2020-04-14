Coronavirus count jumps above 5,800: national dashboard

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan’s tally of coronavirus cases has reached 5,837 as the federal government made decision to extend lockdown for another two weeks for containing the pandemic, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard showed that the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 5,837 after the emergence of 121 cases during the last 24 hours.

The medical facilities have conducted 3,157 tests on Tuesday while the total number of COVID-19 tests stands at 69,928.

Three deaths were reported till Tuesday night, taking the toll to 96 and the number of recovered patients is 1,378.

Punjab has the highest figure of coronavirus cases up to 2,881 followed by Sindh with 1,518 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has 800 patients, 233 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 231 in Balochistan, 131 in Islamabad and 43 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

