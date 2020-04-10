Coronavirus count reaches 4,695 in Pakistan: national dashboard

ISLAMABAD: The total count of coronavirus cases has reached 4,695 in Pakistan as the country recorded at least 284 new cases and four deaths till Friday night, according to the national dashboard.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 2,287, 1,214 in Sindh, 620 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 219 in Balochistan, 215 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 107 in Islamabad and 33 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The country has conducted 54,706 COVID-19 tests including 2,478 today, whereas, the death toll jumped to 66. At least 727 patients have recovered from the disease while 45 still at critical condition.

The global tally of COVID-19 infections stands at 1,652,652 and 100,371 deaths while 369,937 patients recovered from the incurable disease.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan received the Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded novel coronavirus relief assistance arrived at the airport today (Monday).

“The outbreak of COVID-19 is a profound challenge for Pakistan and we are committed to providing flexible and timely support to help manage this crisis,” said ADB Country Director for Pakistan, Xiaohong Yang.

The medical aid will be disbursed within the country by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan said earlier in the day that the entire nation stands with health workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Talking to the medics during his visit to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar, the prime minister said coronavirus cases will increase across the world including Pakistan in the coming days, adding that spike in corona cases will also increase pressure on doctors. He assured to provide protective equipment to the doctors and paramedical staff to fight the coronavirus challenge.

“Whole nation and the federal government fully stand with our doctors, paramedics in the fight against coronavirus. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will bring more medical equipment from China and other countries,” he added.

PM said there is a worldwide shortage of ventilators as markets across the world are closed due to lockdown. He said more ventilators will arrive in Pakistan in the coming days.

