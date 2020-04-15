Coronavirus count reaches 6,383 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The total count of coronavirus infections in Pakistan has reached 6,383 as the country recorded 395 new cases, whereas, four deaths were reported within a day, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the government’s statistics, 1,445 patients have recovered from the disease, however, the country is still witnessing a consistent rise in the COVID-19 cases.

Punjab’s tally of coronavirus cases jumped to 3,143, 1,668 in Sindh, 912 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 240 in Balochistan, 234 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 140 in Islamabad and 46 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

3,280 tests have been conducted as the overall detection tests stand at 73,439.

The global count of COVID-19 cases soared to 2,040,173 and 13267 deaths as 6,219 people died of the virus in different countries. 505,124 patients have recovered while 51,082 still in critical condition.

‘Lesser cases in Pakistan’

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza claimed that the number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan was lower as compared to other countries.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Zafar Mirza said that opening of small business does not mean people start neglecting the preventive measures against the virus outbreak.

He urged the people to strictly follow the safety instructions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep themselves safe.

The special assistant maintained that government decided to open the small business to help mitigate sufferings of labour community. Owing to the government’s effective and timely steps, the Covid-19 death rate was lower as compared to other countries, the special assistant added.

Lockdown extension

In Pakistan, the government has started the implementation of lockdown measures besides reopening construction sector and also eases restrictions in some areas.

The Sindh government granted conditional permission to specific industries to resume their operations amid coronavirus lockdown. The industrialists have been handed over standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be strictly followed after opening their factories.

However, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that strict lockdown will continue across the province for another two weeks in order to control the spread of coronavirus cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government notified easing some restrictions in the province amid ongoing lockdown until April 30. The provincial government allowed to operate construction-related industry in the province.

Gilgit Baltistan government has announced to begin phase-II of the COVID-19 lockdown after only 56 active cases of the virus remain in the region, ARY NEWS reported.

“The third phase will begin from Ramazan,” said the adviser to CM GB on Information Shams Mir. He added all government offices will be functional in the region from Thursday (tomorrow), however, the schools will remain close.

In a positive development in the fight against coronavirus, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported no COVID-19 case on Wednesday.

AJK Health Minister Dr Najeeb Khan said that 1081 people were tested for the coronavirus in the territory and they await results for 42 tests. Nine patients have recovered from the coronavirus and there are 46 active cases of the virus in the federally-administered region, the health minister said.

