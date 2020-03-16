Coronavirus: Crackdown continues against hoarders, one held in Sukkur

Sukkur: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a shopkeeper for selling overpriced surgical masks in Sukkur, a city of Sindh province that has witnessed over 100 cases of the coronavirus in the pilgrims that are quarantined at a centre in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, a shopkeeper named Ibrahim was nabbed in the city for charging exorbitant rates for the masks, that are deemed necessary to avoid person to person transmission of the coronavirus.

He was shifted to a police station for further probe into the matter as the authorities continue their action against hoarders and those charging an extra price for hand sanitizers and masks.

#SindhGovt has started taking strict action against people hoarding hand sanitisers or selling them at a higher a rate. It is shameful how people are trying to profit out of this crisis pic.twitter.com/nPPWax96WX — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 16, 2020



In another action earlier in the day, a shopkeeper who was allegedly hoarding hand sanitisers in DHA was arrested and 288 liquid hand wash bottles were seized from him.

Police said that the suspect had purchased the bottles for Rs600 each and was selling them for Rs1,000 each.

A case has been registered against him under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the PPC.

Read More: No handshakes in offices as Sindh govt issues advisory for govt employees

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab also shared the footage of the hoarder from his account on micro-blogging site-Twitter.

In his message, Wahab said that #SindhGovt has started taking strict action against people hoarding hand sanitisers or selling them at a higher rate. It is shameful how people are trying to profit out of this [coronavirus] crisis.

Comments

comments