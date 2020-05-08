Coronavirus death toll near 600 mark in country, 26,435 infected

ISLAMABAD: The number of total coronavirus deaths in the Pakistan on Friday soared to 599 after the country reported 5 more deaths in last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country have mounted to 26,435.

Of these, 9,691 were reported in Sindh, 10,033 in Punjab, 3,956 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,725 in Balochistan, 521 in Islamabad, 394 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 78 in Azad Kashmir.

So far 7,530 patients have recovered from the virus, while 17,713 are still being treated at the hospitals and quarantine facilities across the country.

In last 24 hours, 11,993 tests were conducted in the country to detect the virus. The total number of the tests now stand at 2,57,247.

PM Khan announces to lift lockdown

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that the government has decided to lift the lockdown in phases starting from Saturday.

Briefing the nation about decisions made during meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), he said the decision to lift lockdown has been taken to mitigate the suffering of people.

“The decision has been made due to the suffering of our people,” the premier explained.

