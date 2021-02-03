56 coronavirus deaths, 1384 new cases recorded within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 56 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,802, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 56 more lives and 1,384 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,509 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,016 patients are still in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 33,184.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 549,032.

A total of 35,460 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 504,046 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,041,254 samples have been tested thus far.

