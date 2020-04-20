Five more coronavirus deaths reported from Karachi in 24 hours

KARACHI: The coronavirus tally continues to rise in the business hub of the country as five more people succumbed to the virus in the city, bringing the total number of deaths in Sindh to 61, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details issued by the provincial health ministry, 227 more cases of the virus have been reported in the province including 156 cases emerging from Karachi.

“10 more people have recovered from the virus in Sindh province, raising the tally of those recovered to 635,” the ministry said.

The overall cases reported from the Sindh province stand at 2762 of which 1690 patients are still battling from the virus, the statistics released from the health ministry showed.

In a video message on Saturday, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his concern over rising number of coronavirus cases from populated areas of the South and East districts in Karachi and said that more cases have popped up from Lyari, Kharadar and Bihar Colony areas.

“We are improving the testing capacity in slum areas of the city,” he said but warned that the situation could only be tackled by maintaining social distancing.

Read More: COVID-19: Imran Ismail asks traders to submit SOPs for resuming businesses

Speaking regarding his meeting with traders, the chief minister said that they are working on recommendations to provide relief to the traders.

“They want the federal government to provide interest-free long-term loans to them,” he said and demanded the federation to pay heed to their demand.

He said that such loans could help traders in overcoming their issues.

Comments

comments