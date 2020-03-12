Govt to provide coronavirus diagnostic facility at Taftan border

QUETTA: Federal government has decided to provide coronavirus diagnostic facility at Taftan border crossing with Iran, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, the government has taken the decision to facilitate the passengers at Taftan border check post.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has dispatched a modern BCL3 mobile lab to Quetta for coronavirus test, sources said.

The mobile lab has been equipped with sophisticated gadgets to provide facility for the test, according to sources.

Balochistan government will provide required staff for the mobile lab at Taftan border crossing.

According to sources, provision of the mobile lab will made it possible to conduct coronavirus diagnostic test at the border crossing.

Presently samples of the test sent to Quetta for diagnosis, sources added.

After coronavirus outbreak in Iran, Balochistan government deployed doctors to Iran border for duty at crossing points.

There are 11 crossing points along the Pakistan-Iran border at Taftan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Mashkel, Mand, Chaman, Qamardin Karez, RRT and Badeni.

People who are coming from Iran are being kept in quarantine for proper medical checkup, while doctors are conducting screening of the passengers after the passage of every 48 hours.

Pilgrims making their way back to Pakistan after visiting holy sites in Iran are being provided food and sanitation facilities at the border till the process of screening remains underway.

