Family blamed for portraying domestic worker’s killing as coronavirus death

GUJRAT: Police on Tuesday received a complaint from the family of a female domestic worker who was buried after claims have been made that she contracted coronavirus and died from it, ARY NEWS reported.

However, suspicions were raised over the worker’s death after report of a post-death test conducted on her showed that she was not carrying the virus in her body.

The Kharian police have received a complaint from the victim’s family, claiming that the domestic servant was sexually assaulted and killed by an accused Ali Tassaduq and his family.

The application said that the family has tried to portray the servant’s death from coronavirus, however, she had tested negative for the virus from the samples taken from her body.

The victim’s family demanded of the top police officials to intervene and register a case against the accused.

Although no case have been registered in the matter yet, however, the police have initiated a probe to find out if there was any criminal activity involved in what appeared to be the death of the worker.

It is pertinent to mention here that torture and abuse against domestic workers have been reported widely in the country and during one such case on February 13, a minor domestic worker was assaulted and left in a remote area of Lahore.

According to details, the child was working as a domestic help at a wealthy household in Lahore’s area of Defence where she was subjected to a brutal beatdown at the hands of the lady of the house who then trimmed her hair and also slashed her back with a knife.

The girl was left at a remote site in the city and her parents were told to collect their child from it. Parents of the victim claimed that the owners of the house had never paid the girl and also stopped her from meeting her family.

