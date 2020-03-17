Coronavirus: Driving license operations suspended in Lahore, Multan

LAHORE: Driving license branches in Lahore and Multan, two major cities of the Punjab province, were shut down on Tuesday as coronavirus tally in the province has reached to 26 cases, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore announced the closure of all driving license centres and driving schools across the provincial capital.

“The decision is taken aimed at adopting preventive measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the city,” he said.

Moreover, the driving license operation will also remain suspended in Multan till April 03. The driving schools and training process of the traffic police would also remain suspended in the city, announced the DIG traffic police.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting to review measures to tackle spread of coronavirus in the province.

A team was formed under the provincial finance minister to review economic fallout from the virus while committees would also be formed under concerned deputy commissioners comprising of civil society members to raise awareness regarding the preventive measures at the district level.

The chief minister also directed to start local production of sanitizers and masks and informed that the NDMA would provide 10,000 safety gears within a week to Punjab province.

“We have already received 1000 preventive gears and will receive 5000 more soon,” he said adding that they would take all measures to secure the medics treating the coronavirus patients.

Usman Buzdar said that the province would establish a quarantine facility to accommodate over 3000 suspected patients at the Labor Colony in Multan. “The hostels of the educational institutes will also be utilised for the purpose,” the chief minister said.

