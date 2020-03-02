Coronavirus: Education institutes to remain closed in Gilgit Baltistan until 7th

GILGIT: The Gilgit Baltistan government on Monday decided to keep all educational institutions closed until March 7 to contain possible spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the region, reported ARY News.

The education department said education institutes will remain closed until March 7.

A notification to this effect has been issued.

The government has declared a medical emergency as a precautionary measure to avoid likely spread of coronavirus.

The government announced emergency after a meeting of the steering committee on the instructions of regional chief secretary, a spokesperson of the information department said.

The meeting reviewed preparations of the health department to respond to likely outbreak of the disease, spokesperson said.

The Gilgit Baltistan government has set up a special monitoring cell to monitor the situation and Dr Shah Zaman has been appointed focal person, the spokesman said.

