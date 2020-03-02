Web Analytics
Coronavirus: Education institutes to remain closed in Gilgit Baltistan until 7th

Gilgit Baltistan educational institutions

GILGIT: The Gilgit Baltistan government on Monday decided to keep all educational institutions closed until March 7 to contain possible spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the region, reported ARY News. 

The education department said education institutes will remain closed until March 7.

A notification to this effect has been issued.

Read More: Coronavirus: Schools registration suspended over violating closure orders

The government has declared a medical emergency as a precautionary measure to avoid likely spread of coronavirus.

The government announced emergency after a meeting of the steering committee on the instructions of regional chief secretary, a spokesperson of the information department said.

The meeting reviewed preparations of the health department to respond to likely outbreak of the disease, spokesperson said.

Read More: Eight suspected coronavirus patients tested negative: Sindh CM

The Gilgit Baltistan government has set up a special monitoring cell to monitor the situation and Dr Shah Zaman has been appointed focal person, the spokesman said.

