‘Coronavirus ends automatically in 98% of cases’

KARACHI: Health experts at a seminar on Thursday said that the novel coronavirus may be incurable, but in 98% of the people, the virus itself gets eradicated but by strict adherence to sanitation and preventive measures.

Addressing an awareness seminar organized by the Karachi Press Club in collaboration with the Dow University of Health Sciences

“The main symptoms of the coronavirus are A-type pneumonia, fever and flu, said Shaheen Sharafat, director of the Dow Lab.

“Usually, drugs for pneumonia are tried to treat it. There is currently no cure in the world except for the only symptomatic treatment in which there is a reduction in the severity of the fever, oxygen and other measures are taken to restore respiration,” he added.

Sharafat maintained that it usually takes two to 14 days for the coronavirus to appear and there is no fixed period for recovery, as the recovery largely depends on the immunity of an individual.

“This kind of virus can be avoided by washing hands thoroughly and keeping animals away. There is no harm in touching the animals but after that, the hands must be washed,” Sharafat told the audience.

Eminent Pakistani microbiologist and pathologist at DUHS, Dr Muhammad Saeed Khan said that till date, the death toll from the coronavirus is around 575 while the number of recoveries is 1261.

“The government of China has taken swift measures to cope with this disease. Unlike the Sars outbreak, this time they did not make the mistake of hiding the disease. At this time, 440 million people have been evacuated in China. Preventing such a large number of people from moving to any other place is considered against human freedom, but China has prevented the disease from spreading,” said Dr. Khan.

He was of the view that the steps taken by the government of Pakistan are also satisfactory.

“In four places of Karachi city, including Dow University, isolation wards have been set up while test kits will arrive in Pakistan next week,” Dr Khan informed the reporters.

He cautioned cancer survivors and diabetes patients to take strict care as they are more vulnerable to catching the virus.

