ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed in PIA case hearing on Wednesday remarked that novel coronavirus has entered in Pakistan via the airports and border crossings, ARY News reported.

“What the people sitting in state agencies did to tackle the virus challenge?, the CJP posed question. “No one is caring about it” Justice Gulzar said.

“Every evil deed is being committed at airports. All agencies including the Customs and FIA have become mafias,” the top judge said in his scathing remarks during the case proceedings.

“These people are sitting at airports to disrespect general public. Tell me one thing they have ever did in the public interest,” Justice Gulzar asked.

The apex court hearing a plea against appointment of CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

The government in its reply termed the petition based on ‘dishonesty’ had stated that the revenue of the national flag-carrier increased by 44 per cent during the tenure of Mr. Malik, adding that the line losses of the PIA were also curtailed upto 75 per cent.

In the last hearing of the case on February 20, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had asked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Arshad Malik to decide which position he wants to hold.

