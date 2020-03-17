Coronavirus: FO suspends all walk-in consular services

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday decided to suspend all walk-in consular services except the attestation of Power of Attorney till April 3 in order to limit the spread of coronavirus in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to deal with the rising threat of (Covid-19).

The consular services would remain suspended from March 18 to April 3, after which the decision will be reviewed, she said in a Tweet.

In order to take necessary precautions to deal with rising threat of #Covid19 @ForeignOfficePk has decided to suspend all walk-in Consular Services from 18 March-3 April, except attestation of Power of Attorney. Afterward, decision will be reviewed. 1/2 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 17, 2020

However, the facility of the attestation of documents would be continued through the courier services.

The foreign ministry has also established a special cell for coordination with the diplomatic corps in Pakistan as well as with our Missions abroad.

Pakistan’s tally reaches 193

It must be noted that 10 new cases of novel coronavirus have been emerged in Punjab and Sindh today, pushing the total number of cases in the country to 193.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmen Rashid said that overall 42 tests were conducted out of which five were reported positive.

She said that 736 patients have come from Taftan and has been kept in quarantine at a university in Dera Ghazi Khan. “There are currently six confirmed coronavirus cases in Punjab,” added Yasmin Rashid.

Sindh’s tally climbs to 155

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Law Murtaza Wahab, in a Tweet on Tuesday, said the Sindh’s COVID-19 count reached 155 after more people returning from Taftan tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sindh has reported the highest number of 155 coronavirus cases thus far.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Taimur Jhagra confirmed 15 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the province for the first time.

