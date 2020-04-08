People dying from coronavirus not food shortage, says Murtaza Wahab  

KARACHI: Amid rising pressure from business community to restore commercial activities, Spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that people were dying in the country from coronavirus not from food shortage.

Talking during ARY NEWS programme ‘Off the Record,’ Murtaza Wahab said that reports of deaths and affectees from the virus have been pouring in from parts of the country, however, no case of death from food shortage has been reported yet.

“The deteriorating economy could be stabilized and the state could take responsibility of those facing food shortage. However, if coronavirus spreads in the country then it will be difficult to overcome it,” he said.

The spokesman said that even the well-equipped countries were facing difficulties to deal with the pandemic. ”We do not have an established health care system that could tackle rising number of coronavirus cases,” he said.

Wahab said that the state needs to step in to support the masses because the provincial government could not tackle the situation alone.

Speaking on the occasion, President Karachi Tajir Ittehad (KTI) Sharjeel Goplani said that the small traders and importers have got trapped due to the ongoing situation.

“If businesses are resumed today then we will be able to overcome the losses to some extent,” he said that however it seems unlikely that the markets would gain momentum soon.

