Coronavirus-free village offers homes for less than £1

In an effort to attract people in rural areas, a coronavirus-free Italian village is offering homes at unbelievable low prices.

According to the details, a small town in Italy, Cinquefrondi, is offering homes for just up 1€ (90p) to attract more visitors as residents. The village is situated in the southern region of Calabria.

Giving details about the scheme, Cinquefrondi Mayor Michele Conia said that they trying to boost the numbers of residents in rural villages .

One incredible bonus is that the community has not reported any cases of coronavirus, he added. Giving details about the village, the mayor said, “Cinquefrondi overlooks the Ionian and Tyrrhenian coasts and is just 15 minutes from the beach. The village is rich with natural beauty”

But although the village is surrounded by natural beauty, nestled along the sprawling Aspromonte National Park, a huge district of the town is currently empty, Mirror reported.

“Finding new owners for the many abandoned houses we have is a key part of the Operation Beauty [mission] that I have launched to recover degraded, lost parts of town”.

“I grew up in Germany where my parents had migrated, then I came back to save my land” he added.

“Too many people have fled from here over the decades, leaving behind empty houses. We can’t succumb to resignation.”

Prospective owners will have to stump up €1 (90p) in order to secure the property initially, and a further €250 (£224) annual insurance policy until the property is renovated.

Owners will be fined €20,000 (£18,000) if they do not complete the renovation within three years.

He said, “We’re just asking for some kind of certainty once a new buyer commits to the project.

“The policy fee is very low and the cost of a restyle here is within €10,000 to €20,000, given the dwellings are cosy [and] tiny.”

There’s currently 12 homes available but the town has promised to increase this if there’s a demand, the mayor said.

