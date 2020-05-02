Coronavirus tally soars to 356 in Gilgit Baltistan after 16 fresh cases  

GILGIT: Overall 16 more people were reported to have suffered from coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan, raising the tally of virus cases in the federally-administered region to 356 cases, ARY NEWS reported.

According to health officials in the region, they still have 92 active patients of the virus that has claimed three lives in the region.

Overall 264 people have recovered from the virus in the Gilgit-Baltistan territory.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Gilgit Baltistan government announced to begin phase-II of the COVID-19 lockdown after only 56 active cases of the virus remained in the region on April 15.

During a press briefing from provincial ministers, the adviser to CM GB on Information Shams Mir said that they have decided to being phase-II of the lockdown after successful completion of the phase-I.

“The third phase will begin from Ramazan,” he said.

Law Minister Aurangzeb Advocate said that that only three cases of coronavirus were reported from Gilgit Baltistan on Wednesday, leaving behind 56 active cases.

Giving details of ease in restrictions, he said all government offices will be functional in the region from Thursday (tomorrow), however, the schools will remain close.

“The offices will remain open from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm,” he said adding that businesses pertaining to fruits, dairy farming and others will remain open.

Major shopping centres, hair-dressers and mobile phone shops will remain close in the region, the minister said.

