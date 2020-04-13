GILGIT: Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafeezur Rehman on Monday said that coronavirus cases in the region have reached 230 with only 72 active cases, ARY NEWS reported.

“Overall 155 people have recovered from the virus in Gilgit Baltistan,” said the chief minister further claiming that it was the only provincial territory in the country where tests are conducted free of cost.

He said that instead of establishing quarantine facilities at hospitals, they chose to move it to hotels, avoiding problems being created at the medical facilities.

“We have completed tests on all those having a travelling history in the province,” he said adding that anyone trying to hide his coronavirus symptoms would be fined upto Rs 50,000.

The chief minister said that they planned to distribute ration among 50,000 needy families in the region and had currently distributed it among 11,000 households.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Gilgit-Baltistan government on Saturday decided to extend lockdown in the region till April 19 amid coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made in a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman. The meeting also mulled and decided over 11 items on the agenda.

A committee was formed to decide over allowing operations of the construction sector in the region while the cabinet also gave nod to a scheme to facilitate consumers on power utility bills.

It was also decided to bring back the residents of Gilgit Baltistan from other parts of the country and the government would provide transport facilities for the purpose.

The government also approved a food package for daily-wagers and labourers suffering from lockdown other than giving a special grant to government employees who are performing duties to tackle coronavirus pandemic in the region.

The meeting also decided to introduce e-learning for students as public and private sector institutions would provide syllabus to them at their doorstep.

