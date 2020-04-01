Coronavirus: Health emergency declared in Islamabad hospitals

ISLAMABAD: In a step to deal with the threats posed by the novel Coronavirus, a health emergency has been declared in all the public sector hospitals in Islamabad on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

In an advisory issued by the health ministry, administrations of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Polyclinic, Federal General Hospital and CDA Hospital were directed to keep the doctors and paramedics ready for handling the situation arising out of COVID-19 outbreak.

The hospitals were directed to close OPDs till further orders and discharge the patients immediately who have recovered from their illnesses so as the resources could be utilized for COVID-19 patients.

In light of the prevailing situation, leaves of doctors and paramedical staff have been cancelled, read the advisory.

Read More: Coronavirus: Punjab declares health emergency, imposes Section 144: CM

Earlier on March 18, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced that health emergency had been declared in Punjab besides imposition of Section 144 to bar gatherings and crowd from the public places following the rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

CM Usman Buzdar had made the statement upon his arrival in Multan after visiting Dera Ghazi Khan for reviewing the government’s measures to contain coronavirus. The chief minister was accompanied by Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir and they were received by the commissioner and the regional police officer (RPO) at the airport.

Comments

comments