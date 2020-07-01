New hospital estalished for coronavirus patients in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government has established a new 50-bed hospital for coronavirus patients in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area which will be functionalised from Friday, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho announced that a new hospital with a capacity of 50 beds has been established in Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi. She said that the hospital was established in a short duration with the facilities of high-dependency units and six-bed intensive care unit (ICU).

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho detailed that the COVID-19 patients will get the facility of oxygen services along with ventilators in the hospital, whereas, it was also equipped with modern medical equipment besides construction of a radiology department for X-ray.

A 200-bed hospital being established near NIPA was a separate project which would be completed soon, said the health minister.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had visited a 50-bed hospital of Dow University, Corona Disease Hospital, and instruction the administration to make it functional. He was briefed that the installation of medical equipment was completed in the hospital established before NED University.

The hospital will also provide the facility of conducting coronavirus detection tests. The chief minister had also directed to appoint healthcare staff for the hospital.

