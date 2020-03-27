Coronavirus pandemic: Hospitals in Islamabad put on high alert

ISLAMABAD: All government hospitals in the federal capital have been put on alert regarding the deadly coronavirus, according to a notification issued here on Friday.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), Polyclinic and other government-run hospitals will remain on a high till further notice alert in the wake of coronavirus that has already claimed 10 lives across the country.

The Islamabad district administration had imposed partial lockdown in the capital city from March 25.

In a notification, the district administration banned all kinds of public gatherings and ordered to shut markets, shopping malls, restaurants and private offices for an unidentified period.

The authority suspended public transport in the capital city whereas Metro service will be available from 8:30 am to 10:30 am and 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm daily.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday visited coronavirus isolation center in Islamabad, to inspect the arrangements.

The isolation center consists of 50 bed facility for the coronavirus patients in the federal capital.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal briefed the prime minister on the occasion.

It must be noted that the number of deaths from the coronavirus rose to nine while 1,235 have been affected, according to the latest report released by the National Command and Control Center on coronavirus on Friday.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, reported that Sindh province has been affected more due to the virus, where the number of cases stands at 429, Punjab 408, Balochistan 131, KP 147, Gilgit-Baltistan, 91, Islamabad 27 and a two cases were reported in Azad Kashmir

