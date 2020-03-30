Coronavirus ICU, 50-bed isolation ward set up at SIUT

KARACHI: In a step to provide best healthcare facilities to the patients infected with COVID-19, the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has established an intensive care unit (ICU) and a 50-bed isolation ward at the hospital, ARY News reported.

A SIUT spokesperson said that the hospital was conducting diagnostic tests for the novel coronavirus free of cost. He maintained that over 3,000 people have been screened for the virus since March 18.

“The testing facility is available round-the-clock throughout the week at the SIUT,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier on March 17, the federal government had released the list of 14 laboratories for the screening tests of coronavirus across Pakistan.

Following the announcement of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, the government had listed 14 laboratories for COVID-19 screening tests across the country to facilitate the nationals.

Earlier, Dr Zafar Mirza, while underscoring the need for coordinated efforts against novel coronavirus (COVID-19), had said that the government was taking all-out measures to deal with the deadly virus.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Dr Zafar Mirza had said that there was no need to panic about the novel Coronavirus and urged the citizens to show responsible behaviour and follow the safety instructions issued by the government.

