Imran Khan to be briefed on coronavirus strategy on April 12: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Friday chaired a top level meeting to review coronavirus situation in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting decided to continuously remain in touch at diplomatic level to ensure availability of ventilators and other medical equipment in the country.

According to the health ministry spokesman, the meeting was briefed over the coronavirus situation in the country as the members expressed their satisfaction over the measures taken by health ministry to tackle the virus spread.

“Around 727 patients have recovered from the virus till today,” he said while quoting the briefing given by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

The national health ministry has also devised a code of conduct for movement of people and goods.

The food items could be brought from Iran to four border areas of the Balochistan province under the guidelines issued from the authorities.

The cargo trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan will also be allowed for three days in a week and food items and medicines could be imported to the neighbouring war-torn country.

Read More: CJP takes suo motu notice over ‘insufficient facilities’ to fight coronavirus

Pakistanis returning from Afghanistan will have to undergo virus testing process and will be put in quarantine for a prescribed time period.

Speaking during the meeting, Asad Umar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be briefed over the future strategy to deal with the pandemic on April 12.

“The suggested measures will get nod from National Command and Control (NCC) meeting on April 13,” he said and directed the concerned institutions to continue their one-window operations.

