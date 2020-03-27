Coronavirus: Imran Khan summons PTI’s CEC meeting Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the core committee meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday to devise a long-term strategy to deal with coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting summoned at 3:00 pm in Bani Gala will be chaired by Imran Khan, where he would seek suggestions from the top party members over ways to deal with the pandemic.

“Issues pertaining to lockdown, economy, national needs and cooperation from the opposition parties will come under discussion during the meeting,” they said adding that country’s capacity to deal with the virus and assistance from international partners will also come under debate.

The core committee meeting will be attended by the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces besides governors from these provinces and Sindh.

On March 16, under special directions of the Prime Minister, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) decided to initiate a country-wide awareness campaign on the dangers and prevention methods against the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief organiser Saifullah Niazi has given orders entailing details of the campaign to relevant leaders in different cities of the country.

PTI’s official social media team has been asked to build a digital campaign on the matter.

The campaign will educate the masses on COVID-19, novel coronavirus and will urge them to stay indoors till the threat of the deadly virus subsides.

PTI members will also go door-to-door and ask people to pay special emphasis to their hygiene while also holding practical hand-washing demonstrations across the country.

