Eight more officials test positive for coronavirus in Punjab Police

LAHORE: Punjab police has reported eight more cases of coronavirus in their law enforcment officers on Monday, ARY News reported.

18,816 police officers and government officials have thus far been tested for coronavirus in the province out of which 418 have thus far tested positive for the pathogen.

A total of 15,921 police officers and government officials have tested negative for coronavirus.

Four coronavirus infected police officers have succumbed to the disease, 254 Punjab police officials have made full recoveries after testing positive for coronavirus prior.

Earlier on May 22, 17 policemen have been affected by novel coronavirus in the city of Gujrat, Punjab.

The policemen affected by Covid-19 included eleven official of the elite force along with six traffic wardens.

