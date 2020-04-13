COVID-19 spread feared at Gujranwala’s central prison  

GUJRANWALA: At least seven people have tested positive for coronavirus at Central Prison in Gujranwala, raising fears of a virus outbreak in the overcrowded prison facility, ARY NEWS reported.

According to prison administration, they have taken measures after at least seven people at the prison contracted the virus and a barrack of a jail is being converted as a quarantine facility for them.

According to the administration, the prison was already overcrowded as 1500-inmates facility was already accommodating 2900 people accused of various criminal activities.

The administration further said that they have also decided to declare four government colleges and 10 high schools as sub-jails. “If needed, the inmates will be transferred to the sub-jails,” they said adding that these facilities having 14 buildings could accommodate around 1800 infected inmates.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 80 prisoners in the Punjab prisons have tested positive for the virus by Saturday.

On April 05, 26 more prisoners were diagnosed with the contagion as novel coronavirus rapidly spread among inmates in Camp Jail, Lahore.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department confirmed the number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 in the Camp Jail has reached 29.

