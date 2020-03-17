LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review measures to tackle spread of coronavirus in the province as five more cases were reported today, bringing the tally to six in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

A team was formed under the provincial finance minister to review economic fallout from the virus while committees would also be formed under concerned deputy commissioners comprising of civil society members to raise awareness regarding the preventive measures at the district level.

The chief minister also directed to start local production of sanitizers and masks and informed that the NDMA would provide 10,000 safety gears within a week to Punjab province.

“We have already received 1000 preventive gears and will receive 5000 more soon,” he said adding that they would take all measures to secure the medics treating the coronavirus patients.

“We will not spare the hoarders and will deal them with iron-fist,” he said adding that during ongoing actions in Rawalpindi and Lahore, 90,000 surgical masks were recovered.

Usman Buzdar said that the province would establish a quarantine facility to accommodate over 3000 suspected patients at the Labor Colony in Multan. “The hostels of the educational institutes will also be utilised for the purpose,” the chief minister said.

He said that the government would also screen passengers arriving from other provinces at bus stops. “A helpline will also be established at central and district for creating awareness for the virus,” he said.

