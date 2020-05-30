Sindh govt allows private hospitals to establish coronavirus isolation wards

KARACHI: Sindh government on Saturday announced to allow private hospitals to setup isolation wards for coronavirus patients in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

Spokesman for Sindh government Murtaza Wahab while confirming it said that private hospitals would be allowed to setup isolation wards after approval from the Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC).

“Now the private hospitals will also be available for coronavirus patients,” said the spokesman.

“The wards could be established in light of the commission’s recommendations, Murtaza Wahab said adding that employees and equipment would be as per the SHCC recommendations.

He said that the policy was devised in the better interest of the public.

“The hospitals could approach the healthcare commission for setting up isolation wards and it will provide all possible guidelines in this regard,” said the provincial spokesman Murtaza Wahab.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 1247 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed in Sindh over the past 24 hours, increasing tally of infections to 27,307 across the province, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday.

Among 1,247 fresh cases in Sindh, 923 have been detected in Karachi, Shah said in a statement on the coronavirus situation.

Read More: Zafar Mirza says only 25pc health assets utilized so far as coronavirus cases surge

He said that 38 more people died from the coronavirus, taking the total fatalities to 465. In the province, 310 patients are in critical condition, of them 68 are on ventilators, he further said.

Shah said that 5,481 tests were conducted in past 24 hours, of which 1,247 diagnosed positive, taking the province’s total of patients to 27,307.

Moreover, 522 patients of COVID-19 have recovered and returned back to homes in the province, chief minister said. “The tally of recovered patients of coronavirus in Sindh has reached to 13,272” Shah said.

In Karachi 923 fresh patients have been detected, including 215 in Korangi, 213 in East district and 183 in central district. Moreover, 180 cases have been reported in South district, 69 in West and 63 cases in Malir, Murad Ali Shah said.

Comments

comments