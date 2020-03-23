Up against an enemy likes of which never seen, time to take tough decisions: DG ISPR on COVID-19

RAWALPINDI: Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Monday said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has issued directives for the deployment of all available troops “as per need” across the country to help combat the coronavirus.

Today, Pakistan is faced with a grave challenge of COVID-19 like the rest of the world, he said while speaking at a press conference. Even the developed countries seem helpless in the face of this plague, he added.

“The public’s full confidence in the state can help emerge from the COVID-19 crisis,” the DG ISPR stressed.

In yesterday’s special Corps Commanders Conference, he detailed, the top army brass reviewed an action plan to tackle the virus crisis as the Government of Pakistan sought the armed forces’ deployment in aid of civil administration under Article 245 of the country’s Constitution.

Gen Iftikhar said all schools, marriage lawns, shopping malls, cinema halls, etc will remain shut, adding inter-city transport will be utilised for provision of essential food items.

“This is the time to take tough decisions on an individual and collective basis.” he said.

“United, the nation can emerge from the pandemic”

The DG ISPR said the coronavirus presents a danger likes of which were never seen by anyone in their lives.

He appealed to the countrymen to stay indoor to protect themselves and their loved ones from the disease.

COAS will donate his one month’s salary and brigadiers their three days’ salary in the fight against coronavirus, the DG ISPR announced.

