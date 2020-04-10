Two Karachi areas put under complete lockdown amid surge in COVID-19 cases

KARACHI: Two areas in Karachi’s Malir district have been put under complete lockdown amid surge in coronavirus cases reported from them, ARY NEWS reported.

Deputy Commissioner Malir has issued directives for putting Gulistan Society and Chiragh Colony areas of the district under complete lockdown.

According to an order issued today, at least 24 people have tested positive for the virus from both the areas, prompting strict action from the authorities to counter any outbreak.

Sindh Health department has also recommended for putting both the areas under lockdown after nine members of a family in Gulistan Colony contracted the virus.

The deputy commissioner has also directed the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and municipal authorities to conduct disinfection spray in the areas.

Yesterday, Sindh Director-General (DG) Health has released the statistics of infections in the provincial capital which showed highest number of cases in District South, 178, in Karachi.

141 cases reported on District Central, 38 in Korangi District.Most of the cases in accordance with area-wise statistics were reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. 109 cases emerged in Sadar, 64 in North Nazimabad, 42 in Jamshed Town, 41 in Malir, 30 in North Karachi and 28 in Orangi.

The rate of infection among males remained at high up to 70 per cent and 30 patients are female in Karachi.

The report released by DG Health stated that 219 out of 1,060 infections aged between 20 to 29, 200 between 30-39 and 157 patients aged between 40-49. The lowest rate of infection was recorded among children aged between 1-9 years in the metropolis.

