Three more coronavirus cases emerge in Karachi, bring Sindh’s tally to 417

KARACHI: Three more coronavirus cases detected in Karachi on Wednesday, bringing the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 417, ARY News reported.

The Sindh Health Department said Karachi’s count of COVID-19 positive patients has reached 147.

There are a total of 94 cases of local transmission in the port city so far.

It may be noted that on Tuesday, ten more coronavirus patients recovered in Sindh, bringing the total number of the people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the province to 14.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has completed the mapping of 122 coronavirus cases out of 143 in Karachi.

The process of coronavirus-mapping and tracking the patients was initiated on the orders of CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah’s instructions.

According to the map, there are 47 cases in Saddar Town, 37 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, 12 in Nazimabad, nine each in Gulberg and Jamshed Town, eiht in Malir, five in Liaquatabad, five each in Gadap and North Karachi, and one in Orangi.

The chief minister directed the health department to share the mapping data with deputy commissioners to help them take necessary measures to contain the COVID-19 within their respective areas.

