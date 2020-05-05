KARACHI: Karachi has registered the death of another policeman from the coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the body count from the disease in the Sindh police department to two, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) official was pronounced dead on Tuesday after falling ill with coronavirus symptoms on April 25.

Police said the cop was isolated at home on the advice of doctors.

He was brought to the hospital on Tuesday morning and transferred to intensive care as his condition worsened, said police.

It must be noted that more than 50 police personnel have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Karachi.

“45 officers and members of police have contracted the virus while four Rangers personnel also tested positive for it,” said Murtaza Wahab while appealing masses to act respectfully while dealing with the law enforcement personnel.

Earlier in the day, Sindh recorded 307 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a video statement, he said that 11 more people have died during the past 24 hours in the province, taking the number of people who have died from the disease to 148.

