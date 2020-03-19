Coronavirus: Karachi wholesale grocers seek masks, sanitizers    

Karachi: Patron-in-Chief Karachi Wholesalers Grocers Association (KWGA) Anis Majeed on Thursday demanded of provincial authorities to provide them with masks and sanitizers as coronavirus tally reached 90 in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

It is worth mentioning here that the government has announced to shut shopping malls and other business activity centres in the city for 15 days, however, the grocery shops would remain open during the period.

We are ensuring provision of basic commodities to the consumers on substantial rates in time of panic, therefore the government should also provide us with basic preventive items, he said in a letter written to the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani.

The commissioner should also take steps to deploy a team of doctors at the wholesale market besides providing other medical facilities in order to avoid any outbreak of coronavirus.

“A spray should also be conducted to disinfect the market,” he demanded.

A low level panic buying is witnessed in the city as shortage of flour was created despite repeated claims from the mill owners that they have sufficient flour available.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Minister for Information, Religious Affairs and Forests Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that people hoarding coronavirus prevention masks should have to bear serious consequences.

The minister said that the government has initiated a crackdown against those hoarding surgical and/or N-95 masks and will be punished under law as the activity will hence be deemed illegal given the coronavirus pandemic.

Shah also said that people with symptoms of coronavirus like cough, fever and flu should wear masks and practice social distancing.

Shah also emphasised the practice of regularly washing hands as a method of prevention against the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Comments

comments