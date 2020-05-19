KARACHI: As many as 706 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Sindh over the past 24 hours, rising the tally of infections to 17, 947 across the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 706 new infections were detected when 3,803 samples were tested. Nineteen more people died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 299 in the province, he added.

He said 135 patients are in critical condition, of them 34 are on ventilators.

Read More: Plasma therapy yielding positive results, says Azra Pechuhu

The chief minister said a total of 12,907 patients are under treatment, 11,373 are in home isolation, 715 at various hospitals and 819 at isolation centres. He disclosed 2252 more patients have been cured and discharged to their homes.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at 4,741, he added.

Providing a district-wise breakdown of cases, he said Karachi recorded 558 out of the 706 new cases, adding Hyderabad recorded 20 new cases, Ghotki two cases, Jacobabad four, Larkana 16, Sukkur six, Shikarpur and Qambar Shahdadkot twelve each.

Read More: Punjab records 630 new coronavirus cases, death toll at 273

Comments

comments