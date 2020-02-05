KP’s health department releases report on coronavirus

PESHAWAR: The health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has released a report regarding the situation of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The health department said that six suspicious cases of coronavirus were reported in the province, however, nCoV was not detected in the medical examination of the patients.

The report stated that 1,454 passengers were screened for nCov arrived at Peshawar airport through seven flights.

Earlier on Tuesday, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had established a separate landing area at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for a scheduled flight from China.

A special team comprising senior doctors and paramedical staff had been assigned tasks to examine the passengers for coronavirus besides conducting thermal scanning.

Read: Japan donates ten coronavirus testing kits to Pakistan

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 45 more stranded Pakistanis have returned homeland from Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan on Monday night.

According to the details, a China Airlines flight CA-495 with 45 passengers on board from Beijing landed at Jinnah International Airport.

Sources said that the Chinese consul general and other officials welcomed the passengers upon arrival at the airport. The Pakistanis were allowed to leave Wuhan after medical test clearance, the sources said.

As part of the safety measures to stop possible transmission of the deadly coronavirus to Pakistan, the passengers were allowed to go to their homes following complete medical checkup at the Karachi airport.

