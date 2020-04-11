Lahore areas put under complete lockdown amid rising coronavirus cases

LAHORE: Over 10 localities in Lahore, federal capital of the Punjab province, were on Saturday put under partial or complete lockdown amid rising cases of coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported.

According to district administration in the city, few areas of the Saddar locality in the city including Bhatta Chowk, Sikandria Colony, Mughalpura, China Scheme and Shahdara were put under complete lockdown.

Various areas of the Rustam Park and Gulshane-Ravi were also put under complete or partial lockdown due to rising number of the virus cases reported from the localities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore is among the worst affected area in the province and the provincial authorities have taken measures including lockdown and massive testing to identify coronavirus hotspots from the city.

The move to impose lockdown in Lahore areas came just after the eleven union councils in Karachi, another most populated urban centre of the country, were completely locked down on Saturday to contain further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Ali issued directives for sealing these union councils that included UC-6 Gillani Railways, UC-7 Dalmia, UC-8 Jamali Colony, UC-9 Gulshan-II, UC-10 Pehalwan Goth, UC-9 Jacob Line and UC – 10 Jamshaid Quarters.

Read More: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan jump to 4,788

These areas have been sealed in “larger public interest and to prevent widespread outbreak of novel corona virus,” according to a notification put out by the deputy commissioner.

The Rangers and Karachi police have been instructed to cordon off these localities to ensure public safety.

Speaking to ARY News, the deputy commissioner said these union councils were sealed after the confirmation of more than 150 COVID-19 cases there. He said tests of people residing in these localities will be conducted.

The eleven UCs will be de-sealed once the situation improves, Ahmed Ali said.

Comments

comments