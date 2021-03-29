Coronavirus claims 18 move lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 18 more people fell victim to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 2,319 in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the KP health department, 513 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 86,044.

However, 502 patients of COVID-19 had recovered during the past 24 hours taking the number of patients recovered so far to 75,324 in the province.

Earlier today, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) education department had closed schools in six more districts of the province that were witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai had announced that schools in Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Khyber, Dir-upper, and Shangla would remain closed till April 11.

He had said educational institutions in 16 districts of the province had been closed. “The health of children is our priority,” he had maintained.

