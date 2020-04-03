LAHAORE: Punjab government on Friday disbursed an amount of Rs 1.46 billion amongst the 170,000 needy people under Insaf Aid Programme amid coronavirus outbreak, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the transfer of money among needy families at the time of coronavirus lockdown in the province, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said that they have disbursed the amount within 24 hours to the families.

“Rather than mere announcing, we have implemented the measures to provide relief to masses,” he said adding that the humanity could only be served through concrete efforts rather than showing-off relief measures.

The chief minister said that the government has allocated an amount of Rs 10 billion under the aid programme and 2.5 million families would be facilitated through it.

“It will mainly provide relief to people working on daily-wages in the province,” Usman Buzdar said adding that it was the most transparent and speedy financial aid of the needy families.

Meanwhile, in a similar move on Thursday, Sindh government on Thursday said that it has distributed an amount of Rs569.604 million among 94,934 needy families in the province amid lockdown in the province due to coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: Hiding coronavirus statistics tantamount to risking national security: PM

The announcement was made by Spokesman of the provincial government Murtaza Wahab on his Twitter account.

He said that each family received an amount of Rs 6000. “Happy to inform you that the amount has been released and availed by the said beneficiaries.”

He also shared a letter with his post, showing an official correspondence between the provincial finance official and Sindh Bank executive vice president regarding transfer of an amount from the provincial zakat fund to the beneficiaries holding Benazir Muawinat Card of Guzara Allowance.

Comments

comments