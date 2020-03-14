Coronavirus: Maulana postpones scheduled protests against Govt

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to postpone his scheduled public appearances and gatherings amid looming threats of COVID-19, coronavirus, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The cleric said that the global pandemic was spreading rapidly within the country and the scheduled programs have been postponed keeping the threat in mind.

Earlier on February 27, The Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman renewed his demand for Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down, terming his government as illegitimate and incompetent, and said the opposition’s latest protest movement would dislodge PTI’s government.

He was addressing a well-attended public rally of the six-party opposition alliance at Karachi’s New M.A Jinnah Road. Months after abruptly ending his ‘Azadi’ march campaign last year against the federal government.

The JUI-F chief had formed a six-party including the JUI-F, the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), the Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP), the National Party (NP), the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and the Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees (MJAH) and announced the new phase of anti-government protest.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the Pakistan People’s Party and Awami National Party were not included in the six-party alliance.

Fazlur Rehman said that the new series of protests would get an overwhelming response because the masses are in deep trouble due to the government policies.

