KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Saturday chaired a meeting to tackle coronavirus outbreak and it was decided to take tough decisions to keep people at their homes, ARY NEWS Reported.

The meeting headed by the governor Sindh was attended by Corps Commander Karachi, DG Rangers Sindh and others. The meeting reviewed the measures taken to control spread of virus and decided to take more strict decisions to tackle any outbreak.

Time for some tough decisions. CM Sindh has discussed with Governor Sindh, Corps Commander Khi, DG Rangers & IG Sindh to ensure full implementation of Govt’s decision of keeping people at their homes. #SindhGovt will ensure that grocery & medical shops remain open — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 21, 2020



Later shedding light on some major curbs on movement, Spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab said in a message on micro-blogging site-Twitter- that time has come for some tough decisions as the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has discussed with Governor Sindh, Corps Commander Karachi, DG Rangers and Inspector General of police Sindh to ensure full implementation of governments decision of keeping people at their homes.

He, however said that the government would ensure that grocery and medical shops remain open.

It is pertinent to mention here that 90 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were detected in Sindh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 357 in Sindh and 666 in Pakistan.

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said so far 2,700 tests have been carried out for COVID-19 in the province, of these tests, 101 were declared as positive in Karachi, one in Hyderabad and 255 in Sukkur where pilgrims took tests for the disease after returning from Iran via Taftan.

This has brought the total number of cases in Sindh to 357, she said, adding out of these cases two have fully recovered and discharged in Karachi and one patient in Hyderabad while one patient passed away.

