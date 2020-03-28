Murad Ali Shah lauds public cooperation in fight against coronavirus

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that the masses are fully cooperating with the provincial government in fight against coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported.

“The cooperation from masses in fight against coronavirus is a blessing for us,” said the chief minister who would chair a meeting of the task force on Saturday evening to review measures taken to contain the spread of virus.

It is pertinent to mention here that 17 new COVID-19 cases of local transmission were reported in Karachi on Saturday, taking the provincial tally of coronavirus cases to 457.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department, the port city has reported a total of 181 coronavirus patients so far, while 14 have recovered from the disease in the province, of them 13 belonged to the provincial capital.

A total of 131 cases of local transmission have surfaced in Karachi.

It may be noted that the Sindh government has taken strict measures to contain the virus outbreak and ordered all grocery shops and stores to shut by 5pm from today, a day after banning congregational prayers at mosques.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said all grocery shops across the province will be closed by 5pm instead of 8pm. Earlier, the government had allowed shops selling essential food items to stay open from 8am to 8pm.

