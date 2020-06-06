55 coronavirus patients on ventilators in Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: The spokesperson of the Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab, said on Saturday that 198 patients of coronavirus are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the province, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, Murtaza Wahab said that out of 198 patients, 55 have been put on ventilators, while 149 people are being provided oxygen.

In #Sindh, there are 198 #COVID19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit today. Out of these, 55 are on the ventilator. There are also 149 patients on breathing support at HDUs. These numbers have risen sharply since everything was allowed to be opened 2 weeks ago. — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) June 6, 2020

The numbers has soared sharply since everything was allowed to be opened 2 weeks ago.

Yesterday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that 1,353 new infections emerged within the 24 hours and 40 deaths were occurred due to COVID-19 which is the highest figure as compared to the previously recorded statistics.

CM Murad Ali Shah had said in daily media briefing over coronavirus statistics that the province conducted 7,377 detection tests today after increasing the testing capacity, taking the total number of tests to 215,860.

The total number of COVID-19 infections reached 34,899 in Sindh, whereas, overall 615 patients lost their lives due to the virus so far.

