Coronavirus claims nine move lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least nine more people fell victim to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 2,283 in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the KP health department, 979 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 84,609.

Expressing concerns over the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan appealed to the masses to strictly follow the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures. He maintained that saving people’s lives was the top priority of the government.

The chief minister said that the government was compelled to take some strict measures in the best interest of the people.

Earlier on March 26, at least 14 more patients of the coronavirus had died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the death toll to 2,274 in the province.

According to the KP health department, 953 more people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 83,630.

