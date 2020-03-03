Coronavirus: Notification announcing govt offices’ closure declared fake   

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry on Tuesday termed a notification circulating on social media announcing a 13-day closure of the federal and provincial government offices across the country owing to preventive measures being taken over the emergence of coronavirus cases as fake, ARY NEWS reported.

The interior ministry not only termed the notification as fake but also announced to launch an inquiry against those who issued and spread it.

The notification circulating on the social media has said that all the federal and provincial offices shall remain closed from 4th March 2020 for preventive measures taken on account of the appearance of an unexpected case of coronavirus and shall reopen on Monday 16 March 2020.

The notification dated 03 March purportedly carried the name of Section Officer (Public) of the Press Information Department Iftikhar Rasheed Rana.

It is pertinent to mention here Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that so far only five cases have been reported in the country and every possible measure is being taken to limit the outbreak.

Chairing the meeting of an emergency core group to prevent coronavirus on Tuesday, he said all necessary steps are being taken in this regard.

All relevant agencies and health department of the provinces will have to do their best to deal with the outbreak, said Mirza and urged the masses to take precautions and follow the hygiene principles.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government earlier in the day announced the closure of all public libraries across the province to avoid the spread of coronavirus as two cases have been confirmed from the province, both of them from Karachi.

