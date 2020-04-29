Official at FBR Islamabad office tests positive for coronavirus  

ISLAMABAD: In yet another case of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials testing positive for coronavirus, the tax authority’s official in Islamabad was confirmed as COVID-19 patient, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to details, the official was working at the seventh floor of the FBR tax office in Islamabad.

As soon as the report of an official found infected from the virus spread out, the authorities vacated the building.

It was also decided to conduct a disinfection spray at the office before its reopening.

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday, overall 14 staffers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) serving at the regional tax office in Quetta tested positive for coronavirus.

The Regional Tax Office (RTO) in Quetta has been closed after the virus cases popped up from the office, said the officials as disinfection spray would be carried out at the office.

The FBR officials said that they have taken emergency decisions in the wake of the spread of coronavirus at the tax authority’s offices.

“It has been decided to conduct coronavirus testing of employees at the Large Taxpayer Unit in Karachi,” they said adding that no one would be allowed to visit the office before virus test reports clear them of the infection.

On April 14, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) decided to shun use of paper-related work at its offices over fears of coronavirus spread.

In a series of messages posted on tax-collection body’s official Twitter account, it said that in view of the prevailing Corona virus outbreak, the FBR has taken necessary precautions to limit the spread of the virus.

