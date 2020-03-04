Coronavirus: Online classes introduced in KU for completion of course

KARACHI: After Sindh government announced to extended the closure of all educational institutions across the province till March 13, online classes have been introduced in Karachi University to complete the remaining course, ARY News reported.

According to details, different departments including the Public Administration has decided to conduct online classes in order to complete remaining course work of the semester.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh had announced the closure of educational institutions in the province till March 13 amid fears of spreading of the deadly virus.

The education minister, however, said that no further extension in school holidays will be announced. The Sindh govt also closed all public libraries in Sindh to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday said that all five patients diagnosed with novel coronavirus have been recovering rapidly.

The Special Assistant said that a program titled Yaran-e-Waton is also being launched to enable Pakistani doctors serving abroad to make their contributions in bringing improvement in the country’s healthcare system

China on Wednesday reported 38 more deaths from the new coronavirus but a fall in fresh cases for a third consecutive day.

The death toll nationwide is now 2,981, the National Health Commission said, with more than 80,200 people infected in total.

