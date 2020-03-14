Coronavirus: Opposition suspends political activities in Balochistan

QUETTA: Amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in the country, all the opposition parties in Balochistan have suspended all their political activities for three weeks, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference of the opposition parties in Quetta, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Abdul Wasay demanded of the provincial government to utilize all its resources to cope with the deadly coronavirus.

He urged the Balochistan government to provide more facilities to the pilgrims at Taftan border. The opposition suggested to government to depart the pilgrims to their respective provinces.

Earlier in the day, two more persons had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), authorities had confirmed.

Read More: Two more coronavirus cases emerge in Pakistan, tally jumps to 30

As per details, the first case had been reported from Islamabad, while the second case detected in Sindh. According to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) officials, a 30-year-old woman had been tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The patient from the capital had travelled from the US to Pakistan a few days ago.

The officials had further added that the woman’s condition was critical and she had been placed on a ventilator. Meanwhile, the second coronavirus case had been reported in Karachi. According to the Sindh Health Department, the patient had arrived from Saudi Arab a few days back.

Comments

comments